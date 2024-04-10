Stefon Diggs likes X post that says Bills have worst fan base

Stefon Diggs may have posted an Ode to Bills mafia, but that may have just been for show.

The All-Pro wide receiver was traded to the Houston Texans last week after spending four years with the Buffalo Bills.

In his Instagram post, Diggs wrote about his "love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo."

"Four of the best years of my life, the city welcomed me with open arms. I’m forever grateful for you all and the @buffalobills organization !" Diggs wrote last week. "Something special was built over these years with some very special men, that will always have a place in my heart. Billsmafia, so many great memories created throughout the years. Those games were crazy because of you. Sadly good things come to an end until we meet again."

However, Diggs seemed to show the opposite on X, in which he liked a post that read, "Bills lowkey got the worse [sic] fanbase."

Diggs signed a four-year extension with the team two years ago that was set to kick in this year, but what appeared to be drama in recent months now apparently was the writing on the wall.

He was notably mysteriously absent from last year's OTAs, and even during the season, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, Stefon's brother, posted on X that his sibling " gotta get up outta there. "

Diggs had sometimes seemed unhappy on the sideline, and quarterback Josh Allen even insinuated last summer that the two had some problems to resolve .

Despite his new contract, Diggs did not exactly sound committed to Buffalo when speaking ahead of the Pro Bowl Games in February in Orlando, Florida.

Bills GM Brandon Beane said it was the right time to trade Diggs, and it "made sense" to do so.

"It was made in what we believe was the best interest of the Bills. We can go round and round; I don't think I could frame it any better," Beane said last week.

In his first six games of the season, Diggs eclipsed 100 receiving yards five times, totaling 620 yards and five touchdowns. However, in his final 13 games, including the playoffs, he had just 636 yards, never racking up more than 90 yards in a single game.

Now, he joins an up-and-coming Texans squad that features Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud and stud receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

