Buffalo Bills

Bills' Stefon Diggs mum on future in Buffalo: 'Ready to go no matter which way it goes'

Diggs and the Bills seemed to have issues last offseason

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Buffalo Bills fans might soon get a sense of déjà vu this offseason — a feeling they probably already are experiencing after another disappointing playoff exit.

The Bills got hot at the right time in the regular season, winning six of their final seven games before the playoffs, en route to an AFC East title. Despite their previous playoff exits, some predicted the Bills were finally ready to take the next step.

But they didn't — the Kansas City Chiefs beat them, 27-24, in the divisional round. It was the third time in four years the Chiefs knocked Buffalo out of the playoffs.

Stefon Diggs upset

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 5, 2023. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Now, questions have surfaced again regarding the future of receiver Stefon Diggs in western New York.

Diggs' four-year extension that he signed two years ago kicks in this season, slating him to stay in Buffalo through 2027. However, he was notably mysteriously absent from last year's OTAs.

Even during the season, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, Stefon's brother, posted on X that his sibling "gotta get up outta there."

The Bills receiver has sometimes seemed unhappy on the sideline, and quarterback Josh Allen even insinuated last summer that the two had some problems to resolve.

Despite his new contract, Diggs didn't exactly sound committed to Buffalo when speaking ahead of the Pro Bowl Games this weekend in Orlando, Florida.

Stefon Diggs looks on field

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 11, 2023. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

"I feel like I take it day by day," he said, via ESPN. "Obviously, there's a lot of changes going on, a lot of things going on. I can't really put the carriage before the horse, you know what I'm saying? But I got a great offseason in front of me to put a lot of work in and kind of build around what we got and what we're doing.

"I can't tell you what the future holds, but I'm still being me."

When asked whether he was ready to move forward with the Bills, Diggs replied, "I'm ready to go no matter which way it goes."

Diggs dropped a crucial long pass in the divisional game against the Chiefs. Several plays later, Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass missed a field goal wide right, giving Kansas City the win.

"I've been in the league for a long time. Obviously, even as players, some plays we want back and some plays I want back, especially at the end of the game," Diggs said. "But it's not much you can do about it. Now, here, as you take a couple of weeks to decompress and think about it, things could have been better. But [I'm] kind of rolling with the punches and moving forward."

Stefon Diggs shakes Josh Allen's hand

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen talk prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

In his first six games of the season, Diggs eclipsed 100 receiving yards five times, totaling 620 yards and five touchdowns. But in his final 13 games, including the playoffs, he had just 636 yards, never racking up more than 90 yards in a single game.

