Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Stefon Diggs emerges at Bills mandatory workouts after confusing absence

Stefon Diggs is now entering his fourth year with the Buffalo Bills organization since joining in 2020

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was back on the field practicing on Wednesday, a day after Buffalo’s top receiver created a stir and confusion by skipping the team’s first of three scheduled mandatory sessions.

Dressed in his No. 14 white practice jersey and shorts, Diggs was first spotted leaning against a table along the sideline while watching a special teams portion of practice. He then grabbed his helmet and headed to the opposite sideline while the Bills began an 11-on-11 session.

Stefon Diggs during game

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Rather than take part initially, Diggs watched from the sideline, standing near offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. The team then entered a stretching session during which Diggs interacted with quarterback Josh Allen.

Diggs’ participation on Wednesday was his first with the team this offseason, after he skipped the Bills voluntary workout and practice sessions, which began in mid-April.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His absence on Tuesday, however, raised eyebrows because it was a mandatory session, and after general manager Brandon Beane anticipated all of his players — including Diggs — to be in attendance.

Coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned" by Diggs not being present for practice.

Diggs did report to the team for physicals on Monday, and was present at the Bills facility on Tuesday before leaving at some point in the day without practicing.

Stefon Diggs before game

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old Diggs has not revealed his reasons for staying away, but has posted various notes hinting at being unhappy on social media over the past few months.

BILLS' STEFON DIGGS POSTS CRYPTIC MESSAGE AMID CONFUSION ABOUT PRACTICE ABSENCE

Without going into full detail on Tuesday, Allen said Diggs’ concerns are unresolved issues stemming from last season, which include getting the receiver more involved in the offense and having more game-planning input as among the player’s concerns.

The quarterback then placed the onus on himself to do better in what will be an ongoing attempt to get Diggs back in the fold.

"This does not work what we’re doing here without him," Allen said.

Stefon Diggs during game

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills gets set against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"I’ve got his back no matter what and I’ve got no doubt that we will figure out what’s going on. I love him. I can’t stress that enough," he added. "I think that there are some things that could have gone better last year and didn’t. I think as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything."

Allen said Diggs wants to remain in Buffalo, and was confident the dispute will be resolved.

"He’s a fiery competitor. At the end of the day, he wants to win, this team wants to win, and make no mistake, he’s a Buffalo Bill. We’re going to work this out," Allen said. "He doesn’t want this to be a distraction."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bills are scheduled to hold a third mandatory practice on Thursday, which would be their last session before reporting for training camp in suburban Rochester late next month.