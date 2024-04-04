Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs trade 'made sense,' Bills GM says; shuts down notion of rebuild

Diggs was traded to Houston Texans

Ryan Morik
When the Buffalo Bills acquired Stefon Diggs, it propelled them to the forefront of one of the NFL's elite.

However, four years later and unable to get back to the AFC title game like their first season with him, Diggs is now headed to the Houston Texans.

Buffalo sent the wide receiver and two late draft picks to a young, up-and-coming Houston squad for a second-round pick in 2025.

Stefon Diggs runs a route

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills runs a route against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 11, 2023. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

The rumors had long circulated amid cryptic tweets and even Diggs missing OTAs last year. Hence, general manager Brandon Beane said it all "made sense."

"The last couple days, the value seemed to make sense and the timing made sense for them and for us. And we worked on the deal and got it finalized today," Beane said, per the Bills' official website.

It seems like the Bills' Super Bowl window has begun to close in recent seasons. They were eliminated in the AFC divisional round at home by the Kansas City Chiefs for the third time in four seasons. Trading a receiver like Diggs points to the window shutting completely, but Beane disagrees.

Stefon Diggs catches touchdown

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills scores on a two-point conversion attempt during the fourth quarter against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Nov. 5, 2023. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"Anytime you make a move like this, as I said, very difficult, you're trying to win. And sometimes people may not see that," Beane said. "This is by no means the Bills giving up or trying to take a step back or anything like that. Everything we do, we're trying to win."

"It was made in what we believe was the best interest of the Bills. We can go round and round; I don't think I could frame it any better."

It’s the second time Diggs has been traded in his career. The Bills initially acquired him from the Minnesota Vikings, who used the pick they acquired from Buffalo to draft Justin Jefferson.

Diggs emerged as a top receiver in the NFL once he was paired with quarterback Josh Allen. He became a four-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro during his time in Buffalo. He had two seasons of double-digit touchdown catches and recorded four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, extending his streak to six consecutive years with the total.

Stefon Diggs vs Jets

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Nov. 19, 2023. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

In 2023, Diggs had 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns on his way to another Pro Bowl. However, those total numbers were heavily front-loaded.

In his first six games, he racked up 620 yards, accumulating at least 100 yards in five of those contests. But in his final 11 regular-season games, he posted 563 yards, failing to reach 90 yards in any of those games.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

