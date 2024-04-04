Stefon Diggs trade 'made sense,' Bills GM says; shuts down notion of rebuild

When the Buffalo Bills acquired Stefon Diggs, it propelled them to the forefront of one of the NFL's elite.

However, four years later and unable to get back to the AFC title game like their first season with him, Diggs is now headed to the Houston Texans.

Buffalo sent the wide receiver and two late draft picks to a young, up-and-coming Houston squad for a second-round pick in 2025.

The rumors had long circulated amid cryptic tweets and even Diggs missing OTAs last year. Hence, general manager Brandon Beane said it all "made sense."

"The last couple days, the value seemed to make sense and the timing made sense for them and for us. And we worked on the deal and got it finalized today," Beane said, per the Bills' official website.

It seems like the Bills' Super Bowl window has begun to close in recent seasons. They were eliminated in the AFC divisional round at home by the Kansas City Chiefs for the third time in four seasons. Trading a receiver like Diggs points to the window shutting completely, but Beane disagrees.

"Anytime you make a move like this, as I said, very difficult, you're trying to win. And sometimes people may not see that," Beane said. "This is by no means the Bills giving up or trying to take a step back or anything like that. Everything we do, we're trying to win."

"It was made in what we believe was the best interest of the Bills. We can go round and round; I don't think I could frame it any better."

It’s the second time Diggs has been traded in his career. The Bills initially acquired him from the Minnesota Vikings, who used the pick they acquired from Buffalo to draft Justin Jefferson.

Diggs emerged as a top receiver in the NFL once he was paired with quarterback Josh Allen. He became a four-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro during his time in Buffalo. He had two seasons of double-digit touchdown catches and recorded four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, extending his streak to six consecutive years with the total.

In 2023, Diggs had 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns on his way to another Pro Bowl. However, those total numbers were heavily front-loaded.

In his first six games, he racked up 620 yards, accumulating at least 100 yards in five of those contests. But in his final 11 regular-season games, he posted 563 yards, failing to reach 90 yards in any of those games.

