NFL Draft

Top NFL prospect Caleb Williams fires back at 'adversity' criticism: 'Let's go back to school again'

Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Caleb Williams is presumably going to be the first player taken in the NFL Draft later this month when the Chicago Bears are officially put on the clock.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has been put under the spotlight since his final year at USC and he faced more of it from former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, who said the star quarterback "never experienced adversity" and wondered if Williams was going to be able to continue to play football with a "chip on his shoulder."

Caleb Williams smiles

Caleb Williams of Southern California smiles while wearing "Draft Me" sunglasses during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Williams fired back at McElroy in a post on X.

"Let’s go back to school again," he wrote, "because I’m bored (right now)."

He then detailed how his collegiate career went. He was a backup to Spencer Rattler to start his freshman season at Oklahoma. He transferred to USC after Lincoln Riley took the job and became one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Williams wrote that in 2022 he "popped" his hamstring in the Pac-12 Championship and the team lost.

He then added that he was 7-5 with USC in his final season.

Caleb Williams vs Notre Dame

Caleb Williams of USC prepares to pass against Notre Dame on Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Indiana. (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Williams threw for 10,082 yards and 93 touchdowns in three seasons in college.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles was asked last month about the feedback he’s received about Williams.

"When you talk to his teammates, they don’t like him, they love him," Poles said, via The Athletic. "His leadership, how he brings people together. He’s intentional with his leadership. Same goes with the staff.

"I’m having a hard time finding a person that doesn’t like him or even love him."

USC star Caleb Williams at his pro day

USC quarterback Caleb Williams smiles during USC Pro Day in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Chicago traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason, appearing to clear the way for the team to select Williams. Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy are also some of the other targets.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.