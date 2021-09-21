Star QB suffers pectoral injury after rough start to the season

The Steelers could be without their star quarterback when they face the Bengals in Week 3.

Pittsburgh’s ace Ben Roethlisberger has a left pectoral injury, head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. The update came after the 39-year-old took 10 hits and was sacked twice in Sunday’s 26-17 loss to the Raiders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Though, Tomlin added that he’s unsure when Roethlisberger suffered the injury. He was sacked twice by Solomon Thomas on Sunday, as well as twice in Week 1 when Pittsburgh beat the Bills, 23-16, in its home opener.

Tomlin said the injury will affect Roethlisberger’s preparation leading up to the AFC North matchup against Cincinnati on Sunday. While Roethlisberger hasn’t been ruled out of Week 3, Tomlin noted, "We better be ready to be adjustable."

Mason Rudolph will likely get more reps if Roethlisberger misses practice time. Dwayne Haskins is the Steelers’ QB3.

Tomlin also expressed that Roethlisberger "took too many hits" in Pittsburgh’s loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

"We can get the ball out of his hand quicker. We can stay on schedule and not get behind the sticks and get in situations where the line to gain is so far that that enhances the rush," Tomlin said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roethlisberger is having an uncharacteristically rough start to the season with a QBR of 34 (28th in the NFL). He’s also playing behind a revamped offensive line, under a new coordinator in Matt Canada.

The veteran quarterback is one of many Steelers players dealing with injury ahead of Week 3. He has dealt with various ailments in the past, but his age has caused concern about whether or not he can stay healthy for 17 weeks.