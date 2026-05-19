Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Premier League

Southampton Expelled From Playoff Final For Spying; Middlesbrough Reinstated

FOX Sports
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Southampton was expelled from the Championship playoffs on Tuesday after admitting to repeatedly spying on opponents.

The English Football League reinstated Middlesbrough to play in the Wembley final — the richest game in soccer — against Hull City on Saturday. 

The winner gets promoted to the Premier League.

Southampton was charged earlier this month for a breach of league regulations, accused of the unauthorized filming of Middlesbrough’s practice sessions ahead of their semifinal. It went on to win the two-legged tie to go within one game of promotion to the top flight.

The league said the south coast club had subsequently admitted further breaches this season concerning games against Oxford United and Ipswich. It was also deducted four points for next season.

Southampton can appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Close modal

Continue