Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice jailed for 30 days after probation violation and it could get worse

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Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is seemingly incapable of staying out of trouble during an NFL offseason, because he is in jail for violating his probation that he was sentenced to last offseason for a reckless driving charge from the 2024 offseason.

That is a lot of offseason mess-ups by Rice.

The latest came Tuesday when he was found to have tested positive for marijuana (THC) in violation of the July 2025 plea agreement that put him on five years probation and ordered him to serve 30 days in jail over a five-year span.

Rice was booked into Dallas County, Texas, jail on Tuesday and will serve his 30 days. He is scheduled for release on June 16.

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The violation order sends Rice immediately to jail for the 30 days he was originally sentenced to serve within five years during his trial rather than add an extra 30 days. In last year's trial, Rice also had to pay a total of $115,481.91 in restitution to the crash victims for their out-of-pocket medical expenses.

With Rice in jail for the next 30 days, he will miss the remainder of the Chiefs OTAs (May 26-28 and June 1-3) and their mandatory minicamp on June 9-11.

The violation was first uncovered by Kansas City's KSHB 41 News and confirmed by OutKick and Fox News.

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Neither the NFL nor the Kansas City Chiefs immediately responded to an email seeking comment.

But things could definitely get worse for Rice.

It is possible this violation of his probation agreement could trigger a new investigation under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

RASHEE RICE SUSPENDED SIX GAMES BY NFL

Rice served a six-game suspension for violating that policy last year in connection to his driving offense and trial.

Rice actually seemed to get off light with that suspension because it was a negotiated deal with the league. The NFL originally wanted Rice's suspension to span a double-digit number of games, per a source. Rice wanted to miss no more than a month, per a source, and the sides agreed to the deal before hearing officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on the matter.

A new Personal Conduct Policy investigation could lead to Rice missing more games when the 2026 regular season begins.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have an obvious problem on their hands.

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Rice, one of the team's better receivers with 156 catches his first three NFL seasons, has proven that he cannot be trusted to stay out of trouble. It is possible the club could fine Rice for missing their mandatory minicamp.

Rice last year pleaded guilty to a charge of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury – both third-degree felonies.

Rice was unavailable for comment on Tuesday — because he's in jail.

FOLLOW ARMANDO SALGUERO ON X: @ARMANDOSALGUERO