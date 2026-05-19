NFL owners unanimously vote to bring Super Bowl LXIV to Nashville's new $2 billion stadium in 2030

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The soundtrack of Super Bowl LXIV will have a Nashville, Tenn., twang because the NFL on Tuesday awarded the place known as Music City its biggest event — the championship game set to be played in February 2030.

The announcement was made at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Orlando following a review of the proposal by the NFL's Fan Engagement & Major Events Committee and a vote by full ownership.

Owners voted 32-0 to approve the Music City Super Bowl.

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"The 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville was one of the great fan events in our history," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Super Bowl LXIV at the new stadium is the next step in this remarkable football journey. The vision of Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans helped make this moment possible, along with our great partners at the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. We can't wait to put on an unforgettable show in 2030."

This could be the biggest thing for Nashville sports since the Music City Miracle in January 2000. And that happened because the Houston Oilers moved to Nashville in 1997.

The place has come a long way since then.

Nashville and the renamed Tennessee Titans are in the process of building a new $2.1 billion stadium, which is scheduled to open in time for the 2027 season. The new Nissan Stadium will be in operation for its third season when it is slated to host Super Bowl LXIV to culminate the 2029 season (played in February 2030).

During what was billed as the Steel Topping Out ceremony at new Nissan Stadium in November, Goodell was very complimentary of the franchise's facility, and even dropped hints that a Super Bowl could be headed to Nashville someday.

Now we know it's happening.

"Hosting the Super Bowl is a defining moment for Nashville and Tennessee and reflects years of work to build Music City into a globally recognized destination for music, entertainment, and live events," Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. President & CEO Deana Ivey said in a statement.

"This event is an incredible opportunity to showcase the dynamic and creative character of Nashville to a global audience and to deliver a Super Bowl experience that is distinctly Music City, where music, sports, culture, and hospitality come together in a way few cities can match."

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Super Bowl LXI is set for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 14, 2027. Super Bowl LXII will be played at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 13, 2028.

And then Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LXIII in February 2029 with a date to be set later.

NFL owners on Tuesday also voted to approve holding the 2028 NFL Draft in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota bid was focused on the major event at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Twin Cities will hold other portions of the draft's festivities at the Mall of America and other sites.

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After leaving New York City's Radio City Music Hall and Marriott Marquis before that, the draft was in Chicago twice, and then in Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Detroit, Green Bay and Pittsburgh. Next year’s draft will be in Washington, D.C.

Pittsburgh set a record for NFL Draft attendance in April when 775,000 people attended the three-day event. The draft next year in the nation's capital is expected to set a new record.