Garrick Higgo splits from caddie after costly two-stroke penalty for missing PGA Championship tee time: report

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Garrick Higgo, who was penalized two strokes for missing his opening-round tee time of the PGA Championship last week, has reportedly split from his caddie.

Higgo split with Austin Gaugert and hired Nick Cavendish-Pell, according to Golfweek. Higgo has worked with Cavendish-Pell in the past and will reunite with him for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

The two strokes Higgo was penalized were incredibly costly, as he missed the cut by one stroke. The 29-year-old shot a 1-under 69 on Thursday after being late, but then shot a 76 on Friday.

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Higgo said during an ESPN broadcast that he was "on time, but late."

"So the rules, if you're one second late, you're late. I was obviously there on time, but late, and that's a two-shot penalty, and you have five minutes from then until you are DQ'd," Higgo began. "Obviously, it's unfortunate. I usually cut it fine. It was cold this morning, I was trying to stay as warm as possible coming off from the range. Yeah, I think it shows a lot of mental strength the way I just kept fighting, and it wasn't going to affect my swing or my putter."

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"It is what it is. My caddie was on the tee box. I didn't have my watch on me. I didn't have my phone. I'm already in the clouds a little as it is. It just is what it is. I don't know what else to do."

Gaugert was Higgo’s caddie when he won the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship. Cavendish-Pell caddied for Higgo when he won the 2021 Palmetto Championship, his first tournament win.

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The South African golfer has made five of 13 cuts this season, and has not yet cracked the top 25 on the leaderboard. Higgo hopes that switching caddies and showing up on time can help him get back on track.

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