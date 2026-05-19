Two-time winner Carlos Alcaraz will miss Wimbledon as he continues to recover from injury

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Wimbledon will be without one of the biggest stars in tennis.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz announced on social media that he will withdraw from the tournament he's won twice.

"My recovery is going well and I'm feeling much better, but unfortunately I'm still not ready to be able to compete, which is why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon," Alcaraz posted to social media.

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"They are two truly special tournaments for me and I will miss them a lot. We’ll keep working to come back as soon as possible!"

The 23-year-old is dealing with inflammation of the tendon sheath in his wrist. He sustained the injury during the first round of the Barcelona Open in April.

Alcaraz is already set to miss the French Open, where he's the two-time defending champion, because of the injury.

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With Alcaraz out, Jannik Sinner is the favorite to win the French Open.

Alcaraz has won Wimbledon twice, in 2023 and 2024.

The Spaniard has emerged as one of the most dominant players in the sport. He began this year’s Grand Slam tournaments by winning the Australian Open in February over Novak Djokovic.

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With the Australian Open victory, he became the youngest man ever to win all four major titles in tennis.

Alcaraz has won two titles this season, and has won 26 in his career. He has an career record of 302-68.

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