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Wimbledon

Two-time winner Carlos Alcaraz will miss Wimbledon as he continues to recover from injury

It will be the second major tournament that Alcaraz will miss this season

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Wimbledon will be without one of the biggest stars in tennis.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz announced on social media that he will withdraw from the tournament he's won twice.

"My recovery is going well and I'm feeling much better, but unfortunately I'm still not ready to be able to compete, which is why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon," Alcaraz posted to social media.

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Carlos Alcaraz pumps his fist on tennis court at Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Carlos Alcaraz pumps his fist after defeating Casper Ruud in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, on March 11, 2026. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

"They are two truly special tournaments for me and I will miss them a lot. We’ll keep working to come back as soon as possible!"

The 23-year-old is dealing with inflammation of the tendon sheath in his wrist. He sustained the injury during the first round of the Barcelona Open in April.

Alcaraz is already set to miss the French Open, where he's the two-time defending champion, because of the injury.

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Carlos Alcaraz reacting after winning a point at the Miami Open tennis tournament

Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point against João Fonseca on day four of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on March 20, 2026. (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

With Alcaraz out, Jannik Sinner is the favorite to win the French Open.

Alcaraz has won Wimbledon twice, in 2023 and 2024.

The Spaniard has emerged as one of the most dominant players in the sport. He began this year’s Grand Slam tournaments by winning the Australian Open in February over Novak Djokovic.

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Carlos Alcaraz reaching for a forehand during a tennis match at Hard Rock Stadium

Carlos Alcaraz reaches for a forehand against Sebastian Korda on day six of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on March 22, 2026. (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

With the Australian Open victory, he became the youngest man ever to win all four major titles in tennis.

Alcaraz has won two titles this season, and has won 26 in his career. He has an career record of 302-68.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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