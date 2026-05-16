Social media reacts to controversial one-punch knockout in boxing match

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A boxer was knocked out within the first five seconds of a bout on Friday, but many fans have red flags up.

Edwin Castillo, 23, lost his fight to Viktor Jurk, 26, in a heavyweight fight on the undercard of Karen Chukhadzhian vs. Paddy Donovan in Germany.

Jurk landed a devastating left hook just as the two met in the middle of the ring, and Castillo went right down to the canvas.

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Jurk was rather nonchalant following the punch as Castillo lay on the floor, prompting an announcer to say the medics should be in the ring.

Medical staff did tend to Castillo as the referee walked away, but fans were quick to notice some oddities in the brief fight.

Jurk was almost immediately called out for duping Castillo into touching the gloves, a sign of respect, at the beginning of the fight. They did touch gloves before the bell rang.

"He was trying to touch gloves and got sucker punchesd (sic)," one user on X wrote.

"He ignored the gentleman tap to put this hook That’s super unfair…" wrote another.

"Looks like guy in the blue trunks put one glove up to tap for like sportsmanship and then when dud in red went to tap blue trunks swung with his other hand," said one more.

However, others thought it was all part of a plan by both fighters.

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"Fake as f---, look at how he put his arm down to break his fall, he should be in the Olympic swimming team with a dive like that," a critic wrote.

One more said, "For the noobs. This is called, 'taking a dive.'"

Others noted that Jurk's punch did not connect solidly on Castillo's head or face. Nonetheless, Castillo stayed on the canvas for well over two minutes.

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In any case, it was the 12th knockout of Jurk's career as he moved to 14-0. Castillo is now 13-3, with all three losses coming in his last four fights.

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