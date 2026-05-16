Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Boxing

Social media reacts to controversial one-punch knockout in boxing match

Some called out a fighter for pulling a fast on, while others thought the fight was rigged

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A boxer was knocked out within the first five seconds of a bout on Friday, but many fans have red flags up.

Edwin Castillo, 23, lost his fight to Viktor Jurk, 26, in a heavyweight fight on the undercard of Karen Chukhadzhian vs. Paddy Donovan in Germany.

Jurk landed a devastating left hook just as the two met in the middle of the ring, and Castillo went right down to the canvas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An overview of a boxing fight at Sportcomplex De Wilgenring in Rotterdam

An overview shows the boxing fight for the European IBF title at Sportcomplex De Wilgenring in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Nov. 29, 2025. (Jack Brekelmans/EYE4images/NurPhoto)

Jurk was rather nonchalant following the punch as Castillo lay on the floor, prompting an announcer to say the medics should be in the ring.

Medical staff did tend to Castillo as the referee walked away, but fans were quick to notice some oddities in the brief fight.

Jurk was almost immediately called out for duping Castillo into touching the gloves, a sign of respect, at the beginning of the fight. They did touch gloves before the bell rang.

"He was trying to touch gloves and got sucker punchesd (sic)," one user on X wrote.

Three red BBE boxing gloves sitting on a surface.

Three red BBE boxing gloves are displayed during the Joe Calzaghe open workout in Abercarn. (David Davies/PA Images)

"He ignored the gentleman tap to put this hook That’s super unfair…" wrote another.

"Looks like guy in the blue trunks put one glove up to tap for like sportsmanship and then when dud in red went to tap blue trunks swung with his other hand," said one more.

However, others thought it was all part of a plan by both fighters.

DANA WHITE'S BOXING ORGANIZATION MAKES SPLASH CONOR BENN SIGNING IN LAS VEGAS AMID WRESTLEMANIA WEEK

"Fake as f---, look at how he put his arm down to break his fall, he should be in the Olympic swimming team with a dive like that," a critic wrote.

One more said, "For the noobs. This is called, 'taking a dive.'"

Others noted that Jurk's punch did not connect solidly on Castillo's head or face. Nonetheless, Castillo stayed on the canvas for well over two minutes.

Boxing gloves laying on a mat inside a boxing ring.

Boxing gloves lay on a mat inside a boxing ring during an amateur boxing night between boxers from Chile and Argentina. (Fernando Lavoz/NurPhoto)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In any case, it was the 12th knockout of Jurk's career as he moved to 14-0. Castillo is now 13-3, with all three losses coming in his last four fights.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue