Super Bowl champion Joe Theismann reveals key factor in Aaron Rodgers decision to return to Steelers

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The Pittsburgh Steelers brought back Aaron Rodgers for one final season, but Super Bowl champion Joe Theismann cited Mike McCarthy as the chief reason for Rodgers’ return.

Thiesmann, 76, said he didn’t think Rodgers would have to returned if he had to learn an entirely new system and playbook.

"I think Aaron coming back was a was a no-brainer for me because Mike McCarthy's there," Theismann told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

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"If there was a different coordinator, I don't think Aaron would have come back. If Mike's there, I basically (thought) it was 90-10 (he would return)."

McCarthy and Rodgers spent 13 seasons together with the Green Bay Packers, and Theismann said their familiarity in Green Bay will make it a smooth transition.

"They're still reunited when it comes to the system. Aaron doesn't have to spend a lot of time in OTA’s understanding the terminology, figuring out the reads. He could coach anybody when it comes to the system that I’m sure they're going to run. So, there's a comfort level for him when he goes there. As far as not learning a new playbook," Theismann said.

While Rodgers was effective last season, as the four-time NFL MVP proved he still had some juice left in the tank. In 16 games, he completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

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Rodgers can certainly still throw the ball well, but at 42 years old his mobility isn’t what it once was. Theismann talked about how imperative it is for the offensive line to play well.

"He's going to get the ball out of his hands quickly," Theismann said. "But they're going to have to shore up the offensive line and protect him. If they want Aaron Rodgers to be the Aaron Rodgers that they hope he can be, they're going to have to give him a chance to be able to hold the ball and throw it downfield."

Even though the Steelers will have a new head coach for the first time in nearly two decades, Theismann still expects their brand of football to remain.

"Pittsburgh is still going to be Pittsburgh. I don't think their mentality is going to change one bit. They are the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're one tough football team that plays in a very tough division and it's all about toughness in that division and Aaron has certainly shown how tough he can be," Theismann said.

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Theismann played in the NFL for 12 seasons, spending his whole career with the Washington Redskins. He was named the league MVP in 1983 and made the Pro Bowl twice.

He led the Redskins to the Super Bowl in 1982, when they beat the Miami Dolphins 27-17 in Super Bowl XVII. In his career, Theismann completed 56.7% of his passes for 25,206 yards with 160 touchdowns and 138 interceptions.

Theismann will be competing in the American Century Championship from July 10-12 at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe. The tournament will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.