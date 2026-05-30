Steelers legend Jerome Bettis calls Mike McCarthy a 'championship-caliber head coach'

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For the first time since 2007, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a head coaching hire this offseason, bringing in Mike McCarthy, and team legend Jerome Bettis is excited about the move.

Mike Tomlin stepped down after 19 years as the head coach, winning a Super Bowl and never having a losing season in his tenure, leaving big shoes to fill. Bettis said that he is excited for what McCarthy brings to the table.

"I think he's definitely a fundamentals-type coach. He's won a championship, so he's a championship-caliber head coach. He knows what success looks like," Bettis told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

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McCarthy was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2011, when they beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. Now, over a decade and a half later, he is beginning a new chapter as the Steelers head coach, with Rodgers once again his quarterback.

"We're excited that he's starting the next chapter of the Steelers organization in terms of a leadership perspective. I think there's a lot of excitement for what he brings to the table," Bettis said.

Bettis said that Tomlin had a "hell of a run" as the Steelers head coach. He said he knew the possibility existed of Tomlin stepping away simply because of how long his tenure was.

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"I was surprised, but in the same breath, I was not. He had been there 19 years. I mean that's a hell of a run in terms of the timetable. So, you knew that he had put a lot of time in with the organization. It's never a great time to walk away. So, it was surprising in that no one expected it," Bettis said.

"I didn't definitely didn't expect it to happen, but I knew that the possibility always exists when it’s been 19-20 years of being with an organization."

Bettis said he is thankful for what Tomlin did for the organization.

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Bettis is one of the best running backs in Steelers history. Nicknamed "The Bus," Bettis is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 13 seasons in the NFL, with the last 10 with the Steelers, Bettis ran for 13,662 yards and 91 touchdowns while catching 200 passes for 1,449 yards and three touchdowns. He was an integral part of the Steelers’ Super Bowl XL win over the Seattle Seahawks, as he ran for three touchdowns during their playoff run.

Bettis will be playing in the American Century Tournament from July 10-12 at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe. It will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.