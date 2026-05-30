Shedeur Sanders shatters Tom Brady's NFLPA licensing record with massive merchandise-driven payout: report

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Shedeur Sanders may not have gotten the first-round draft pick money he was searching for in April 2025, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback still cashed in on a different source.

Thanks to the NFL Players’ Association’s endorsement agreements, Sanders made $17.7 million in group licensing income for the 2025 season, per Front Office Sports.

That money comes from all jersey sales, trading cards and other collectibles purchases by fans, and it’s a record-breaker.

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Sanders surpassed legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who made $9.5 million in 2021-22, by a sizable amount.

Sanders’ Browns contract is just over $1 million per season, inking a four-year, $4.647 million rookie deal before taking the field in 2025. He infamously fell in dramatic fashion during the NFL Draft, as he not only didn’t go in the first round, but he had to wait until Day 3 when the Browns finally called.

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Cleveland had also drafted Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, a fellow Heisman Trophy finalist, ahead of Sanders in the third round.

But Sanders’ fans were abundant and they clearly showed out in terms of merchandise purchases and then some.

Also, the report made sure to point out Sanders’ other endorsement deals that he likely received as he entered professional football, bringing his rookie season total money near $20 million, if not over.

Sanders came into the NFL with tons of hype and anticipation from football fans and experts alike, seeing if he could handle the most elite level in the sport.

However, he had to wait for his time with the Browns, with veteran signal caller Joe Flacco starting for now-ex head coach Kevin Stefanski’s squad at the start of the 2025 campaign.

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Sanders eventually got his first start for the Browns on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, helping them to a 24-10 victory. He went 11-of-20 for 209 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Stefanski announced that Sanders would be the team’s starter for the remainder of the year, as Cleveland was out of the playoff hunt and they clearly wanted to see their rookie develop. He ultimately threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while owning a 3-4 record across seven starts.

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Now, while the hype continues for Sanders, he still must fight for that starting job entering 2026. Deshaun Watson is finally back healthy and he has been splitting first-team reps for the Browns at voluntary practices under new head coach Todd Monken, who comes over from the Baltimore Ravens.

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