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Montreal Canadiens

Claude Lemieux's family pays tribute to NHL champion who died days after Canadiens torch ceremony

Lemieux carried the torch at the Bell Centre on Monday before the Canadiens played the Hurricanes in Game 3

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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The NHL and greater sports world continues to mourn the loss of two-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux, who died on Thursday. He was 60.

Lemieux’s death came as a surprise, as he carried the torch at the Montreal Canadiens’ home arena Monday before the team’s Game 3 matchup against the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final. In his red and blue Canadiens sweater, No. 32, Lemieux smiled and carried a flame toward a darkened rink.

Tributes quickly poured in as news of Lemieux’s death spread, with his daughter among those who remembered one of hockey’s most respected — and polarizing — figures.

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Claude Lemieux

Claude Lemieux made an appearance at Montreal's Bell Centre for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final just days before his death. (Photo by Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images)

After reposting a New Jersey Devils tribute to her father on Instagram Stories, Claudia Lemieux shared a heartfelt message of her own. "No words to express the level of devastation we feel. I love you forever daddy. Forever your only girl."

Claude Lemieux’s son, Brendan, also honored his father by sharing a photo featuring three generations of the family on social media.

Claude Lemieux playing for Canada in Legends Classic hockey game

Claude Lemieux, wearing No. 22, scores for the Canada Legends against the USA Legends during the Legends Classic Hockey Game at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, on Nov. 7, 2010. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

"I love you dad! My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while. We will see you," he wrote along with a red heart emoji. Brendan inherited his father’s passion for hockey and went on to spend a decade in the NHL, most recently playing for Carolina during the 2023-24 season.

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Lemieux authored one of the most famous goals in Canadiens history as a rookie in 1986, slipping a backhander over Hartford goaltender Mike Liut’s glove and into the top corner in Game 7 of the second round.

Claude Lemieux acknowledges the crowd during a Colorado Avalanche game

Claude Lemieux is honored at the Colorado Avalanche's 30th anniversary celebration of the 1995-1996 season before the game against the Florida Panthers at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 11, 2025. (Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

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Lemieux grew up in Mont-Laurier in western Quebec.

Former Canadiens center Doug Gilmour said Lemieux possessed the rare ability to frustrate opponents while earning the respect of teammates, a trait that stood out during the 1989 Stanley Cup Final.

"He was a pain in the a-- to play against, but you wanted him on your team."

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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