Claude Lemieux's family pays tribute to NHL champion who died days after Canadiens torch ceremony

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The NHL and greater sports world continues to mourn the loss of two-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux, who died on Thursday. He was 60.

Lemieux’s death came as a surprise, as he carried the torch at the Montreal Canadiens’ home arena Monday before the team’s Game 3 matchup against the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final. In his red and blue Canadiens sweater, No. 32, Lemieux smiled and carried a flame toward a darkened rink.

Tributes quickly poured in as news of Lemieux’s death spread, with his daughter among those who remembered one of hockey’s most respected — and polarizing — figures.

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After reposting a New Jersey Devils tribute to her father on Instagram Stories, Claudia Lemieux shared a heartfelt message of her own. "No words to express the level of devastation we feel. I love you forever daddy. Forever your only girl."

Claude Lemieux’s son, Brendan, also honored his father by sharing a photo featuring three generations of the family on social media.

"I love you dad! My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while. We will see you," he wrote along with a red heart emoji. Brendan inherited his father’s passion for hockey and went on to spend a decade in the NHL, most recently playing for Carolina during the 2023-24 season.

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Lemieux authored one of the most famous goals in Canadiens history as a rookie in 1986, slipping a backhander over Hartford goaltender Mike Liut’s glove and into the top corner in Game 7 of the second round.

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Lemieux grew up in Mont-Laurier in western Quebec.

Former Canadiens center Doug Gilmour said Lemieux possessed the rare ability to frustrate opponents while earning the respect of teammates, a trait that stood out during the 1989 Stanley Cup Final.

"He was a pain in the a-- to play against, but you wanted him on your team."

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