Dez Bryant defends Jaxson Dart's Trump introduction, says he doesn't understand 'the hate' from critics

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One former NFL star has weighed in on New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s introduction of President Donald Trump, which sparked some controversy after his teammate, Abdul Carter, publicly ridiculed the move by his signal caller.

Dez Bryant, the All-Pro wide receiver who spent the majority of his nine-year career with the Dallas Cowboys, took to social media himself to say he doesn’t get "the hate" Dart got for introducing Trump at a rally last week.

"I really don’t understand the hate Jaxon [sic] Dart got for introducing President Trump. Good or bad..if you support Trump or not..you’re in a lose lose situation," Bryant wrote on X. "Politics and religion are difficult for sports. Folks have the right to believe in whatever the f--- they want.

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"I don’t know..I just live by a code..As long as it’s not interfering with my s---..do whatever you want because you’ve got to take whatever you’re on up with God. I’m too much of a sinner to be judgmental and political."

Dart, Carter, head coach John Harbaugh and backup quarterback Jameis Winston all spoke on the situation Friday, with Dart and Carter embracing as they switched spots at the podium.

The Giants wanted to showcase there was no animosity in the locker room, but both Dart and Carter held their ground on their stance.

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"Some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things," Carter told reporters at the team’s practice facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey. "Jaxson is one of our leaders. He's the face of our franchise. He not only represents himself and what he does, but he represents all of us, and that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform.

"But if he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it's my responsibility based on what I believe or what I stand on, to not only show my teammates that I'm against that, but to show the world."

Dart prefaced his time with reporters saying he prepared a statement and was hoping to talk football moving forward.

"This was a unique opportunity, you know, being asked and given the opportunity to introduce the President of the United States," Dart said. "My thinking was pretty simple in the fact of, you know, I've always loved this country. I have extended family members who have fought wars. I have two uncles who have retired from the Air Force Academy and served themselves. And I even have a great grandfather who served as Secretary of Treasury at some point.

"So, the President position has always been a position that I've well respected, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of political party and, you know, my intentions were just that."

Carter added that, while he believes he needed to speak up, "it doesn’t mean that me and Jaxson hate each other or we have beef." He pointed out how they sit next to each other every day during team meetings, where they talk all the time.

"I don’t want him to say he’s sorry. Stand on what you believe in," Carter said.

Dart added: "We just talked. You know, me and Abdul came here at the same time. We shared a lot of very similar experiences. We've experienced adversity through a season and had to have each other's backs and that's exactly what we continued to do today. …Me and him are one of the closer guys on the team with each other. So, you know, we've had a lot of conversations. And he's my brother, I know that I'm a brother to him, and, at the end of the day, we want to be the best people and players for each other."

Winston, who serves as the wise veteran voice in the locker room as well as a solid backup option at quarterback, said he was "proud" of both Dart and Carter for talking with each other as well as reporters.

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"I’m proud of our team for understanding that we don’t have to pick a side in this," he said.

Harbaugh echoed Winston’s proud mindset, believing his new team will be better because of the situation.

"We’re in a good place now, and we’re moving forward," he said.

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