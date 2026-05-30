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Dispatch audio reveals what was heard inside Josh Jacobs' home before alleged domestic violence arrest

Dispatch audio captures sounds of yelling, screaming and things being thrown on an open line from inside the home

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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Released dispatch audio has added some context to the alleged domestic violence incident involving Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, one of which came from inside his Wisconsin residence.

The audio, obtained by TMJ 4, reveals a dispatcher speaking with a police officer about the "yelling and screaming" she could hear on an open line within Jacobs’ home.

"Things being thrown, open line," the dispatcher tells the officer. "…Possibly a male and female."

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Josh Jacobs jogging off the field wearing Green Bay Packers uniform

Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers jogs off the field after a 26-34 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., on Dec. 14, 2025. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Then, a second call’s audio was added, as a dispatcher describes a neighbor calling about what they can hear from Jacobs’ home.

"The neighbor is calling now, saying that her neighbor was assaulted," dispatch called out.

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When authorities arrived at Jacobs’ residence, he wasn’t there. He left the scene in his Mercedes G-Wagon, though police tracked his license plate readers. A call went out to stop the vehicle if it was seen on the road.

Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, and he was booked on five domestic abuse-related charges.

The department said in the statement that Jacobs was booked into Brown County Jail on charges of domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse criminal damage to property, domestic abuse disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim. According to Brown County Jail records, strangulation and suffocation is a felony, while the other four are misdemeanors.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs running with the ball while Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trikweze Bridges attempts a tackle

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs runs the ball and stiff arms Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trikweze Bridges during the second half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias)

The investigation remains active and ongoing, the statement added.

Jacobs’ attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff and Clarence Duchac, say the 28-year-old denies all charges.

"Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public," the attorneys’ statement read.

"We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course."

The NFL was made aware of the situation and has contacted the Packers. Green Bay also told The Athletic that it wouldn’t make comment due to the ongoing investigation on the matter.

Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers standing for the National Anthem at Soldier Field.

Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers stands for the National Anthem before an NFL wild card playoff game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., on Jan. 10, 2026. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

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Jacobs finished his second season with the Packers, tallying 929 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 1,234 carries in 2025. In 2024, he racked up 1,329 yards on 301 attempts with 15 touchdowns to lead the way for the Packers’ ground game in his inaugural season up north.

Jacobs, who spent five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders prior to his time in Green Bay, has led the league in the past with rushing yards. His 2022 campaign saw 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns across a full 17-game slate.

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Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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