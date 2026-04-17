Dana White's boxing outfit makes splash Conor Benn signing in Las Vegas amid WrestleMania week

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Dana White’s boxing outfit made a splash signing on Friday in the midst of WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.

Conor Benn agreed to a multi-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing just days after appearing on Netflix against Regis Prograis as part of the co-main event with Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov. Benn defeated Prograis via unanimous decision and moved to 24-1 in his career.

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Benn suggested that UFC President Dana White and WWE President Nick Khan were big reasons why he decided to join Zuffa Boxing. UFC, WWE and Zuffa Boxing are properties under TKO Group Holdings.

"When you look at what he’s done with UFC and what Nick Khan has done with WWE, it’s absolutely phenomenal," he said. "I plan on taking over and it’s absolutely a privilege for me to be a part of that journey."

Benn is the mandatory challenger for Ryan Garcia’s WBC welterweight title. The two have been speculated to fight at some point during the summer.

WWE'S WRESTLEMANIA 41 GENERATED HISTORIC ECONOMIC NUMBERS FOR LAS VEGAS, TKO GROUP SAYS

"Ultimately, you want to give the fans the biggest fight, the biggest night, that’s possible," he told Fox News Digital.

An American audience may want to get ready for Benn’s rise to the top. He vowed that he will be the reason why fight fans will get the biggest bang for their buck.

"Conor Benn is an exciting boxer, who likes to give people value for their money," he said.

Benn’s only loss came against Chris Eubank Jr. last April, via unanimous decision. But he got revenge on Eubank in November with his own unanimous decision win.

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Benn has 14 knockout victories under his belt and will certainly be looking for more.