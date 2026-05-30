Novak Djokovic snaps at French Open cameraman for getting too close before shocking upset by Brazilian phenom

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Novak Djokovic may have been enjoying the start of his third-round match against Brazilian Joao Fonseca, but that changed when one French Open cameraman got too close for his liking.

A shot during the match went viral when Djokovic snapped at the cameraman who was right in the tennis star’s face in between sets at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on Friday during French Open play.

The cameraman decided to move in for a close shot after Djokovic won his second straight set over 19-year-old Fonseca, 6-4, but the Serbian legend was quick to stop it.

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"Can you come more in my face?" Djokovic was heard saying sarcastically. "For God’s sake, make some space."

Djokovic also threw his hands up as he yelled, and the cameraman quickly obliged to give him more space.

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TNT Sports commentator Nick Mullins said he saw an assistant referee head over to the cameraman to also implore him not to get that close.

"That cameraman has now been substituted. There’s a new one there," Mullins said.

While Djokovic was frustrated with the cameraman in that moment, everything with his third-round match was going well. He needed to defeat Fonseca in one more set to cement himself in the Round of 16.

That wasn’t what happened for the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic was shocked by Fonseca, who rallied to win the next three sets and upset the Serbian in the end, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5. The Brazilian phenom is ranked No. 28 in the world, but Djokovic, at 39 years old, is still the No. 3-ranked men’s singles player.

It was the first time either tennis player had faced each other, but the 19-year-old proved why he is one of the rising stars in the game today.

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Fonseca will now take on Norwegian Casper Ruud, No. 15, in the fourth round with a chance to reach the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros.

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