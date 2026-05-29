Thunder lose star Jalen Williams for Western Conference Finals Game 7 as hamstring injury lingers

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The Oklahoma City Thunder will be shorthanded in Saturday’s pivotal Game 7, as one of Oklahoma's key contributors has been sidelined with an injury.

OKC guard Jalen Williams has been ruled out for Game 7 with a hamstring issue, ESPN reported on Friday. Williams appeared to aggravate his left hamstring during the Thunder’s 122-113 victory in Game 2. He missed the next three games before returning for Game 6, but logged just 10 minutes off the bench in Oklahoma City’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, which forced a winner-take-all Game 7.

"He's obviously not 100%," Mark Daigneault, the head coach of the Thunder, said.

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Daigneault applauded Williams for fighting through the injury and doing everything he could to help Oklahoma City.

"He didn't know what to expect. I didn't know what to expect. So, it was a matter of getting him out there in kind of an insulated role and see what he can bring to the team. He's an All-Star player, he's an All-NBA player. He hasn't done a full return to play [protocol] like he would if this was the regular season, and yet, he just wants to do whatever he can to try to contribute whatever he can to the team."

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"I give him a lot of credit to get himself out there. He did the best he could. He's certainly not the reason we lost."

Williams did not talk to reporters after Thursday's game in San Antonio.

Williams underwent surgery last offseason to repair a wrist injury but still played a key role in the Thunder’s run to the NBA Finals last season. He appeared in just 33 regular-season games before this year’s playoffs.

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The winner of Saturday’s Game 7 will advance to the NBA Finals to face the New York Knicks. New York snapped a nearly three-decade Finals drought by sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

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