Simone Biles fires back at USA Gymnastics after birthday tweet

Olympic champion Simone Biles fired back at USA Gymnastics after the sport’s governing body offered her birthday wishes in a tweet.

Biles turned 23 on Saturday.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time," the organization tweeted to its 226,000 followers.

"We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!"

USA Gymnastics did not stick the landing, however, tagging the wrong account rather than Biles' verified account.

Nevertheless, Biles saw the message and responded in a tweet of her own.

"How about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation," she said.

She was referring to the case of former team doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to up to 300 years in prison in 2018 after more than 300 women accused him of sexual abuse, Reuters reported.

Biles was among those who said she had been abused by Nassar.

USA Gymnastics in January offered the group of gymnasts abused by Nassar a $215 million settlement.