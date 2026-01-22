Sherrone Moore's lawyer calls for charges against former Michigan coach to be dismissed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fired Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore was in court on Thursday, where his lawyer said he is innocent and seeking to have home invasion and other charges dismissed.

Moore’s attorney, Ellen Michaels, filed a motion to dismiss the arrest warrant against her client.

"This warrant was issued based on false and misleading statements presented as facts," Michaels said in an Ann Arbor courtroom. "We’re confident the truth will come out in court under oath where it belongs."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This was Moore’s second court appearance since his arrest after authorities said he entered a woman’s apartment on Dec. 10, blaming her for losing his position with the University of Michigan, and proceeded to grab butter knives and kitchen scissors as he threatened to take his own life.

Moore is facing three charges, including felony home invasion and stalking. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering without the owner’s permission.

Moore’s wife, Kelli, arrived at the courthouse alongside her husband on Thursday morning for the status hearing. She stood by his side after his case was called.

SHERRONE MOORE FACES STALKING, HOME INVASION CHARGES AS PROSECUTORS DETAIL DISTURBING ALLEGATIONS

Judge Cedric Simpson set Moore’s next court hearing for Feb. 17.

The university fired Moore for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with the woman, a former Michigan football staffer, and lying during their investigation on the matter.

Moore was arraigned in court on Dec. 12 following his shocking dismissal from the Wolverines program.

Washtenaw County assistant prosecutor Kati Rezmierski said at Moore’s arraignment that the woman involved in the case cooperated with the university during its investigation after ending the affair with Moore.

Rezmierski said that Moore told the man, "My blood is on your hands," during the alleged incident.

Prosecutors included on Dec. 12 that Moore engaged in an "intimate relationship" with the woman involved in the case for "a number of years." Moore allegedly contacted the Michigan staffer via phone calls and text messages after the breakup, which prompted her to contact the university to cooperate in their investigation.

Moore was subsequently fired, leading to the alleged incident at the woman’s home.

Prosecutors claimed Moore "terrorized" the staffer and that they believed him to be a "risk to public safety."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since pleading not guilty, Moore must wear a tracking device while free on Bond, which was previously set at $25,000 with conditions that included regular mental health treatment, no contact of any kind with the victim and remaining in Michigan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.