Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore faces stalking, home invasion charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore will be arraigned in court Friday on stalking and home invasion charges days after his shocking dismissal from the Wolverines program over allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges shortly before Moore was due to be arraigned in court.

According to prosecutors, he faces charges of home invasion in the third degree, stalking and breaking and entering or entering without breaking.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.



