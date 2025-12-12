Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Michigan Wolverines

Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore faces stalking, home invasion charges

Moore was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore will be arraigned in court Friday on stalking and home invasion charges days after his shocking dismissal from the Wolverines program over allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.  

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges shortly before Moore was due to be arraigned in court. 

According to prosecutors, he faces charges of home invasion in the third degree, stalking and breaking and entering or entering without breaking. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue