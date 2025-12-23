Shedeur Sanders' wild 2025 began with draft fall, but it's ending with hope after tumultuous turns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The year 2025 was always going to be a big one for Shedeur Sanders — undoubtedly the most important of his life. But there is no way he, or anyone reading this, could have predicted what has happened.

On Jan. 1, 2025, Sanders was considered the 1B to Cam Ward’s 1A in the upcoming NFL Draft, with wide speculation that he would likely not get past the New York Giants at No. 3. In the worst-case scenario, he would practically round out the top 10, as the New Orleans Saints, fresh off Derek Carr’s retirement, picked ninth.

But round one came and went without Sanders' name being called, as did rounds two through four, all while Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel all heard their names. Sanders finally got a call in the fifth round, going to the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick.

After the draft, the smear campaign appeared to be on — although two speeding tickets probably did not help his case. For starters, an assistant coach's son prank-called him pretending to be another team's executive.

One coach said Sanders' formal interview was "the worst," adding the quarterback was "entitled." But the biggest thing is, he's not that good," that coach said. Other reports said Sanders appeared disinterested in some meetings, notably with the Giants.

CBS' Ross Tucker also mentioned how Sanders skipped a media obligation before a key college game.

If anyone was beside Sanders from day one, it was President Donald Trump. Trump called NFL owners "stupid" after Sanders was not picked in the first round. After he earned a win in his first start, Trump gave them an "I TOLD YOU SO."

Entering training camp, Sanders was the team's third-string quarterback, behind Joe Flacco and Gabriel — and that was only because Deshaun Watson is rehabbing an Achilles injury and they traded Kenny Pickett shortly after the draft.

Flacco was traded midseason, moving Sanders to the backup role. After Gabriel suffered a concussion in his second start, Sanders took over. Quite literally as that happened, three masked burglars broke into Shedeur's home and stole $200,000 worth of goods.

In his first start, Sanders earned a victory, prompting the Browns to stick with their fifth-round quarterback. Since then, it has been a whirlwind, and it doesn't seem like the storm is ending any time soon. Entering Week 17, Sanders is 1-4 with 1,103 passing yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 55.1 completion percentage.

Cleveland will have another early pick, and they also own the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-rounder this year, so there are a lot of options on the table.

But Sanders has remained confident that he is "the one" Browns fans "have been looking for." In 2026, the answer will be more clear one way or another.

