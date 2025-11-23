Shedeur Sanders makes Browns history with win over Raiders in first career start

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders is officially 1-0 in his NFL starting career.

The Cleveland Browns dominated the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-10, in Sanders’ first career start on Sunday.

All eyes were on Sanders, the fifth-round pick who had been waiting in the wings behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, as he got his shot to cement himself as the starter for the remaining games on the Browns’ schedule.

Sanders finished the game going 11-of-20 for 209 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception thrown. And he became the first Browns rookie quarterback to win his first start since 1995.

Sanders first career touchdown pass was all thanks to the efforts of running back Dylan Sampson, who took a screen 66 yards to the house in the fourth quarter to blow the game wide open with a 24-3 lead.

SHEDEUR SANDERS DELIVERS BOLD MESSAGE AHEAD OF FIRST START WITH BROWNS

The Browns were also relying on fellow rookie running back Quinshon Judkins to set the tone on the ground, and he did just that in the first quarter.

Judkins had two touchdowns in the quarter, with his second being set up by a 52-yard strike from Sanders to Isaiah Bond, which almost went as his first touchdown pass if it wasn’t for Darnay Holmes tripping him up just before the goal line.

Unfortunately for Judkins, he suffered an injury in the third quarter that forced him out the rest of the way. But Sampson picked up his duties beautifully, and his touchdown catch-and-run was the epitome of an all-around team performance.

Meanwhile, the Browns’ defense was relentless on this struggling Raiders offensive line, and quarterback Geno Smith was the recipient of the hurt. Cleveland totaled 10 sacks, including the NFL’s sack leader, Myles Garrett, tallying three on the day.

Maliek Collins had 2.5 sacks, while Devin Bush, Cameron Thomas, and Isaiah McGuire tallied one apiece.

Sanders was also pressured heavily by the Raiders’ defense, but he was sacked just once throughout the game.

It wasn’t anything incredible, but Sanders went on the road and got the job done, showing flashes of what coaches should love to see watching film on Monday.

