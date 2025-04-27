Expand / Collapse search
NFL investigating how Shedeur Sanders' phone number was leaked for prank call during draft

A caller impersonated Mickey Loomis from the New Orleans Saints

Scott Thompson
The NFL is investigating how the newest Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ phone number used for the NFL Draft was leaked, which led to him being prank called, a league official confirmed with Fox News Digital. 

During Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, video went viral on social media of Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes star, receiving a call on a phone specifically used for the moment. 

Sanders expressed concerns about potential prank calls before the draft, so he said Boost Mobile sent him a new phone with a number only released to NFL executives. 

Shedeur Sanders looks on

Shedeur Sanders looks on at his jersey retirement ceremony during Colorado's NCAA college football spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Boulder, Colo.  (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

However, the video showed the quarterback talking to someone impersonating New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. 

"It’s been a long wait, man," the prank caller was heard saying in the video. "We’re going to take you with our next pick, man, but you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer, man. Sorry about that."

SHEDEUR SANDERS SAYS OF THINGS HE DID THAT SEEMED RIGHT, ‘I COULD HAVE WENT ABOUT IT IN A DIFFERENT WAY’

Another video made its rounds on social media of the man suspected of calling Sanders. He is reading off a script on his lap, and a side-by-side video of the two conversations appear to match up with Sanders’ own video of the situation. 

Sanders was confused after the person hung up, and so was the crowd of friends and family around him. 

"What does that mean?" Sanders said. 

He ended his live stream on Twitch shortly thereafter. 

Sanders eventually got a real call from Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who told him they were going to call his name with pick No. 144 in the fifth round. 

Sheduer Sanders throws

FILE - Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws a pass against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

"It didn’t really have an impact on me because it was just like, I mean, OK, like I don’t feed into negativity or I don’t feed into that stuff." Sanders told Cleveland media about the prank call, via ESPN. "You’ve seen on Deion [Sanders] Jr’s YouTube video. My reaction to it, I don’t – it is what it is. I think, of course, it’s childish. Of course, I feel like it was a childish act, but everybody does childish things here and there."

Sanders’ new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, said that "people are morons" when asked about the prank call.

After the prank call, the Saints ended up selecting Louisville’s Tyler Shough with the 40th overall selection – again, a quarterback not named Sanders taken. Two more would go on day 2 – Jalen Milroe and Sanders’ Browns classmate, Dillon Gabriel. 

Shedeur Sanders at his pro day

Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, left, hugs quarterback Shedeur Sanders before they take part in passing drills during Colorado's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Sanders’ fall in this year’s draft is easily the top storyline after the three long days in Green Bay. He was projected to be a first-round pick, top 10 at one point, but he fell all the way to the fifth round, with many opining and reporting on why that may be the case. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.