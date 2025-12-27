Travis Kelce's Chiefs teammate makes emotional plea for star to play one more year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce walked off the field at Arrowhead Stadium possibly for the final time as the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Retirement rumors have swirled around Kelce all season long, and based on looking at the tight end’s production coupled with the Chiefs’ record this season, it wouldn’t surprise any NFL fan if he were to decide to call it a career.

Chris Jones had other ideas.

The star defensive lineman expressed his hope that Kelce would stay for one more season.

"I hope not man, dang," Jones told reporters. "We just have been through so much together and Travis has been a pivotal point in this offense for so long, and he’s been like a brother, man. To watch Trav go, I hope this isn’t his last year, I hope he gives it one more year. Just one more."

Jones appeared to wait for Kelce to walk to the locker room together.

He was asked why that moment was important to him.

"I think we just walked through the tunnel together, you know what I mean? We just walked through the tunnel together, talked about the game," he said. "You know, we dapped each other up."

Kelce led the team with five catches on six targets for 36 yards. Three of the five catches came on the final drive as third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun tried to make magic happen in the closing seconds.

Despite being 36, Kelce is still leading the team in receiving this season. He has 73 catches for 839 yards and five touchdowns.

He said after the game it didn’t really cross his mind that it could have been his final home game.

"No, the only time it every crossed my mind (was) as I was driving in the other day and I saw how much the Powerball was, and I was like, ‘Man, if I could just win that. I wouldn’t have to work another day in my life.’ Honestly, I’ve been just focused on trying to win football games," he said. "I’ll let that be a decision that I make with my family, friends (and) the Chiefs organization when the time comes."

The Chiefs have one more game left — Jan. 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders.