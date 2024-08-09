Sha'Carri Richardson anchors Team USA, winning gold in women’s 4x100-meter final

Sha'Carri Richardson is finally an Olympic gold medalist after she led Team USA to victory in the women’s 4x100-meter relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics Friday.

On a rainy track at Stade de France, the United States secured the top place on the podium, running a season best of 41.78 seconds with Richardson as the anchor.

The U.S. was in third position when Gabby Thomas, who had already won gold in the women’s 200, handed off. Richardson bolted down the final stretch to beat Great Britain by seven hundredths of a second.

Germany celebrated a bronze medal, running a season-best 41.97 seconds.

Team USA continued its dominance in the women’s event, winning its 12th gold medal since the 1932 Olympic Games. It has medaled in the women’s 4x100 relay in the last four Olympics, winning three gold and one silver in Tokyo.

For Richardson, it was her second medal in what has been a brilliant Olympic debut for the American track star. She won her first silver medal in the women’s 100-meter sprint earlier this week, while Thomas picked up her second gold in Paris.

Melissa Jefferson earned her first gold after winning bronze in the 100. Rounding out the team, Twanisha Terry got her first medal of these Games with Friday’s victory.

The defending gold medalist, Jamaica, had a disappointing night and failed to medal for the first time in four Olympic Games.

It finished fifth with a season best of 42.29. Jamaica last won gold in Tokyo and a pair of silver medals in Rio and London.