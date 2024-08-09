Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo takes subtle dig at ‘arrogant’ and ‘loud’ Noah Lyles after 200m final

Lyles settled for bronze in the men's 200m final despite contracting COVID

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo took a subtle dig at his American counterpart, Noah Lyles, after he was asked about becoming the face of men’s track following his victory in the 200-meter final on Thursday. 

Tebogo, making his Olympic debut, stunned the field to win gold in the men’s 200m final after failing to medal in the 100m final earlier in the week. Lyles, who won gold in that race, settled for the bronze medal in the 200m before it was later revealed that he had contracted COVID-19 days earlier. 

Noah Lyles reacts

Noah Lyles of USA disappointed after winning Bronze in the men's 200m final during the Athletics Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France on August 8, 2024 in Paris, France.  (Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After the race, the runner from Botswana sat alongside defending silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek of Team USA to discuss his victory. 

Tebogo fielded several questions, including one about his aspirations in the sport and whether his goal is to become the face of men’s track. Tebogo conceded that Lyles is better suited for that role, but he appeared to make a subtle dig at Lyles’ disposition.

"I think for me, I can’t be the face of athletics because I’m not an arrogant or loud person like Noah [Lyles]," he told the room full of reporters. 

Letsile Tebogo competes

Letsile Tebogo of Team Botswana competes during the Men's 200m Hurdles Final of Athletics on day 13 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France on August 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.  (Fu Tian/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

"So, I believe Noah is the face of athletics."

NOAH LYLES SETTLES FOR BRONZE IN MEN'S 200M, LEAVES TRACK IN WHEELCHAIR AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID

Bednarek did not respond to the remark made about his teammate. 

Lyles has not shied away from his excellence in the sport. After winning three gold medals in last year’s world championships, he received backlash for suggesting that other athletes, like NBA players, didn’t have the right to call themselves world champions. 

"I have to watch the NBA Finals, and they have ‘world champion’ on their head. World champion of what?" Lyles said at the time. "The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S. at times, but that ain’t the world. That is not the world." 

Letsile Tebogo and Noah Lyles

Letsile Tebogo of Team Botswana, left, with Noah Lyles of Team United States after winning the men's 200m final at the Stade de France during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.  (Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Lyles won the United States’ first gold medal in the men’s 100m since 2004 this week and was hoping to further stake his claim as the sport’s best by becoming the first American to win the 100m and 200m since 1984. 

He was unable to do so, and he will likely not participate in Friday’s 4x100m relay either. 

"I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics. It is not the Olympics I dreamed of, but it has left me with so much Joy in my heart," Lyles wrote on social media Thursday. "I hope everyone enjoyed the show. Whether you were rooting for me or against me, you have to admit you watched, didn't you?"

He signed off on the message, writing: "Sincerely, Your world’s fastest man for the next 4 years!"

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.