Serena Williams' stylish US Open outfit revealed ahead of her match

When Serena Williams takes the court to play Danka Kovinić, of Montenegro, on Monday night at the U.S. Open in New York, she will be doing so in style.

Williams will be playing in a diamond-encrusted Nike tennis sneaker. Additionally, she will be in a figure-skating-inspired outfit. Her skirt will have six layers — a nod to the six singles U.S. Open titles she’s won at Flushing Meadows. A matching jacket and tote bag will also be around the superstar athlete.

Nike said Williams provided the "control, providing the full vision and dialing the details for a thrilling design created to make her feel comfortable and confident."

"Inspired by graceful competition dresses worn by figure skaters, the embellished bodice and the skirt place Serena in the spotlight and allow her freedom of movement," Nike said in a news release. "The skirt includes six layers, a nod to her six previous title wins in Flushing. With a matching jacket and tote, the deep hue and crystal-encrusted bodice refracts light and shines brightly, alluding to the night sky at the tournament.

"The look is paired with the NikeCourt Flare 2—a custom Serena PE featuring a diamond-encrusted Swoosh design and her initials on the medial side. The solid gold deubrés on the laces feature 400 hand-set diamonds in black ceramic created in collaboration with Serena Williams Jewelry."

The 40-year-old revealed earlier this month in an essay published in Vogue magazine she will likely walk away from the sport after the U.S. Open.

If so, she will leave the sport with 23 Grand Slam titles — the most in the Open Era and second most all-time behind Margaret Court. She will get one more chance to tie the court’s record. She lost in the first round of Wimbledon earlier in the summer.