Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first match in nearly a year

Serena Williams made her miraculous return to the court at Wimbledon nearly a year after she was forced to drop out of the major due to a torn hamstring.

Williams’ return didn’t go as planned. She lost a three-set thriller to Harmony Tan on Tuesday. Tan defeated the tennis great 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) at Centre Court.

Williams waved to the crowd as she walked off the court.

It had been nearly a year to the day since Williams was forced to retire in her first-round match at the All England Club with the injury. The 23-time Grand Slam champion didn’t play in any matches since then and she was making her return against Tan.

Williams earned a wildcard entry into the tournament. She had won seven times at Wimbledon. Her loss to Tan was only the third first-round exit at a Grand Slam in her career.

Tan was making her Wimbledon debut. She was ranked 115th in the world and her best finish at any major was the second round.

The 24-year-old Paris native will now play 32nd-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo, who defeated American qualifier Christina McHale 6-2, 6-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.