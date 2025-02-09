Super Bowl LIX security tackles person with flag supporting Palestinians, Sudanese during halftime show

A man appeared to sneak into Kendrick Lamar's performance at halftime of Super Bowl LIX.

Lamar performed several of his hits, including "Not Like Us," "Be Humble" and "DNA," and he was surrounded by numerous performers.

However, the person was able to get onto the field and hold up a Palestinian flag during the show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

During Lamar's performance of his new hit "tv off," the man held the flag on top of a prop car, and then ran onto the field with the flag.

The person wandered back and forth on the field before members of security arrived. The man was dragged off of the field.

The protest took place with Trump in attendance at the game, marking the first time a sitting president has ever attended the Super Bowl.

Last week, Trump floated the idea of the U.S. "taking over" the Gaza Strip.

"I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East and maybe the entire Middle East ," Trump said, adding it’s a decision he didn’t make lightly.

"Everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent — in a really magnificent area that nobody would know. Nobody could look, because all they see is death and destruction and rubble and demolished buildings falling all over. It's just a terrible, terrible sight."

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.

