Sen Tuberville rips 'complete idiot' Janet Mills as Maine continues to defy Trump's transgender athlete order

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The state of Maine has continued to go against President Donald Trump's executive order of keeping biological males out of girls' and women's sports.

The back-and-forth has been highly publicized and even included a war of words between Trump and Maine Gov. Janet Mills.

The Department of Education also launched a Title IX investigation into the state, while the Department of Agriculture froze federal funding, a decision that was reversed by a federal judge.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The state of Maine dropped its lawsuit against Trump once the funds were unfrozen, but there seems to be no clear resolution yet. And Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., ripped Mills for her actions against Trump.

Tuberville appeared on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" and was asked if there are any repercussions for states that defy the order.

"Well, if it’s a federally funded entity, it is. And of course, this Maine governor, who is a complete idiot, is fighting against the president of the United States," Tuberville said. "He told her, you cannot use federal funding, ‘Oh yeah we are going to do that anyway, we don’t care what you say, you’re not the boss.’ Yeah, he’s the president of the United States. Cut their funding off, cut them at the knees, make it hurt.

"We hate it for the athletes up there, we hate it for kids who actually want to get an education but make them hurt. And as I’ve said before, there are entire teams across the country that are women’s teams that are made up of transgender boys, entire track teams. It is a disaster and it’s picking up speed."

TRANSGENDER RUNNER BEATS FRESHMAN GIRL BY 0.15 SECONDS IN 200-METER RACE AT PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL MEET

Tuberville added that there wasn't much for Trump to do due to state funding, but ripped the "woke" governors.

"These governors need to stand up and grow some and stand up for the women in this country, but they’re not going to do it. They are so woke, they are so over the top with all this nonsense that, ‘Oh yes, we’ve got to be nice everybody.' How about being nice to women for once? Although you can’t define a woman."

The U.S. Justice Department announced a lawsuit on April 16 against the state of Maine for its continued defiance of Trump’s executive order to keep biological males out of girls' and women’s sports and alleged violations of Title IX.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Justice Department accused the state of "openly and defiantly flouting federal anti-discrimination law by enforcing policies that require girls to compete against boys in athletic competitions designated exclusively for girls," according to a complaint obtained by Fox News.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.