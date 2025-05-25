Scott McLaughlin's Indy 500 hopes dashed as he crashes before green flag waves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scott McLaughlin’s Indianapolis 500 was finished before the race went green.

McLaughlin and the rest of the field were doing pace laps to get ready for the green flag. McLaughlin was warming up his tires on the front straightaway when his vehicle slipped, and he hit the wall.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The No. 3 came to a rest, and McLaughlin was in disbelief.

The FOX Sports broadcast showed McLaughlin out of his vehicle with his head in his hands. His race team told broadcaster Jamie Little there was no way to repair the car to try to get it running for when the race would go to full speed.

The race had already been delayed for nearly an hour as drops of rain fell just as the event was about to get underway.

The moment became one of the odder moments seen at the Indy 500 in recent memory.

"I really have no idea what happened," he told Little coming out of the infield care center. "Just really upset for my team. They built me a fantastic car again. I’m really sorry to my sponsors, to my fans, my family. I don’t know what happened.

JUST HOW MASSIVE IS INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, COMPARED TO OTHER STADIUMS?

"I can’t believe we’re out of the race. I had so much hope today. Yeah, probably the worst moment of my life."

McLaughlin was set to start in 10th place on the fourth row outside of Conor Daly. Alexander Rossi was on the other side of Daly.

He had a tough week ahead of the Indy 500 as he was one of the drivers who suffered scary crashes during practice.

McLaughlin finished sixth at the Indianapolis 500 last season – it was the best finish of his career. Sunday represented the worst finish of his career at the race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This season, McLaughlin had three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.