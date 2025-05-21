Conor Daly looks to etch his name in more than just Indy 500 history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conor Daly will roll off pit road at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indianapolis 500 with the obvious goal in mind – win the race and cement himself in racing lore for the rest of time.

A victory will do more than just make him a part of Indy 500 history forever; he will become a folk hero for his native Indiana, which is itching to see a lengthy drought end.

It has been 85 years since an Indiana-born race car driver won the illustrious race. Daly will be driving the No. 76 ampm-sponsored Chevrolet with Wilbur Shaw on his mind, almost literally. Shaw won three Indy 500 races, but no one from Indiana has won it since 1940.

He will be wearing a helmet that honors the legendary driver on Sunday.

"It’s crazy, 85 years since the last Indy 500 winner from Indiana. That just seems wrong. It just seems sad. So we’ve got to change that," Daly, who was born in Noblesville, told Fox News Digital. "It was just a cool idea that I came up with my helmet painter.

"I try to come up with something unique every year for the Indy 500 helmet because it’s just a special event, and we put a couple old picture of his car from back in the day – 1940 was the last winner, which is crazy. Put the 1940 ticket on top of the helmet as well with a couple of little small details."

Daly qualified 11th for the race and is set to start in between Scott McLaughlin and Alexander Rossi, who have both won the race in the past.

He touted how fast the car has been for him. His average speed during qualifying was around 231 mph.

"I feel really good," he said. "This is one of the best cars I’ve had in my IndyCar career here, and I know that’s a bold statement to say, but it’s truly been a pleasure to drive all week. I’ve equaled my best starting position with 11th. We’re right alongside the pole-sitter from last year, Scott McLaughlin. We’re in the fight. … This car is just flat out fast and that’s really, really special."

He called driving at such a high rate of speed "truly crazy."

"I don’t know why you wouldn’t watch what we’re doing here because it truly is crazy," he explained. "We’re at that level where cars are flying through the air, crashing at a high level, because we are putting these things on the absolute ragged edge of control and that’s what it takes to win the biggest race out there.

"It’s the biggest race that there is across motorsports. Some people like to argue that but physically, if you ask any racing drivers who have been around the sport for a long time, the Indy 500, that’s the big one. It’s crazy and what we’re doing out there is wild."

Daly said winning the Indy 500 would be a realization of all the hard work he has put in throughout his entire career.

"It’s why I wake up every morning," the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver told Fox News Digital.

Most importantly, he already has the milk picked out that he will chug should he be able to.

"I’ve gone whole milk the last few years, but I haven’t won yet," he said. "So, I decided to switch it up. We’re gonna go 2% because why not? Let’s pick something different and maybe that’ll get us the win."

