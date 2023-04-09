Expand / Collapse search
The Masters
Sahith Theegala nails incredible chip-in for birdie at Masters

Theegala's moment quickly compared to Tiger Woods' shot in 2005

Ryan Gaydos
Sahith Theegala made the most of his first Masters appearance on Sunday as he hit an incredible chip shot on the 16th hole.

Theegala was sitting at 5-under par through 15 holes when he found himself in the gallery on his second shot. He managed to chip the ball onto the green and into the hole for an incredible birdie.

Sahith Theegala hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.

Sahith Theegala hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The shot made the rounds on social media and had everyone from the golf world weighing in, with some comparing it to the one Tiger Woods made during the 2005 Masters.

In that Masters, Woods used his incredible chip-in at the time to win the Masters. He defeated Chris DiMarco in a playoff to pick up his fourth green jacket at the time.

Sahith Theegala hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.

Sahith Theegala hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Theegala was tied for ninth place when he finished the final round. He finished the fourth round 5-under 72 and finished 5-under par for the tournament. It was only the fourth major tournament appearance of his career and the second time he made the cut at one.

The 25-year-old California native has one win on the PGA Tour. It came in 2022 in the QBE Shootout with Tom Hoge. The team defeated Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer for the title.

Sahith Theegala waves after his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.

Sahith Theegala waves after his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Theegala won the Haskins, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus Awards in 2020 while he was playing collegiate golf for Pepperdine.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.