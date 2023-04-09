Tiger Woods withdraws from the Masters due to injury

Tiger Woods on Sunday announced he withdrew from the Masters due to an injury.

Woods wrote on Twitter he reaggravated his plantar fasciitis.

"I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis," Woods tweeted. "Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

Woods was in the middle of the third round. The withdrawal ends his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional.

The tournament announced about 90 minutes before play on Sunday that Woods had withdrawn. The legendary golfer is still feeling the effects from the 2021 Los Angeles car crash that nearly had doctors amputate his leg.

Woods finished made the cut even as he battled the injury, cold and rain. He extended his Masters streak to 23 straight cuts when he finished 3-over par. He is tied with Fred Couples and Gary Players.

When he started the third round, Woods didn’t start out too great. He had a bogey on the 10th hole and added another on No. 14. He then had back-to-back double bogeys after finding the water on Nos. 15 and 16.

With the rain still coming down and play getting suspended, Woods at 9-over par and 22 shots behind Brooks Koepka.

"I’ve always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event," Woods said after the second round. "Obviously I’ve missed a couple with some injuries, but I’ve always wanted to play here. I’ve loved it."

Woods had finished all four rounds last year.

He talked about his mobility again before the tournament began.

"Yeah, mobility, it’s not where I would like it," he said. "I’ve said to you guys before, I’m very lucky to have this leg — it’s mine. Yes, it has been altered and there’s some hardware in there, but it’s still mine. It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that.

"That’s why I can’t prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that’s my future, and that’s OK. I’m OK with that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.