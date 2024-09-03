Ryan Crouser eyes another gold at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, chance to ‘retire on American soil’

Ryan Crouser made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics last month when he became the first three-time gold medalist in the men’s shot put, an accomplishment he achieved in three-straight Olympic Games.

But for Crouser, the journey isn’t over.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the American shot put star recalled the historic moment in Paris, adding that this medal was by far his favorite because this Olympics was the first that he was actually able to enjoy.

"For me, a big part of that victory was just being there. ... I feel like that kind of freed me up in the sense to actually enjoy it. I felt like a lot of the pressure was off, as opposed to Tokyo where I had just come off of a world record. It felt like that Tokyo Olympics was mine to lose. Where [in] Paris, I felt more free to enjoy it."

Crouser explained that his uncertain path to the Olympics, which included an elbow injury and an injury to his pectoral muscle, made qualifying for the Summer Games an accomplishment.

"I think some of it was the adversity that I had to overcome earlier in the year with the injuries, and also just personal growth [with it being] later in my athletic career, kind of realizing and trying to focus on the more positive things instead of the negatives. [And] so I feel like that was a sign of growth as well. So, I'm proud of my ability to enjoy this Olympics, more so than past ones. I feel like that's a sign of growth for me as an individual."

As the current world and Olympic record holder, Courser successfully defended his title for the third time with the longest throw of the competition at 22.90 meters. He now has the most Olympic gold medals in men’s shot, breaking a tie with Americans Parry O’Brien and Ralph Rose along with Poland’s Tomasz Majewski.

But there’s a chance Crouser can extend that record when the Olympics return to Los Angeles in 2028, and he’s hoping to be there.

"L.A. for me is kind of the ultimate dream," the 31-year-old said. "Perhaps a year or two later than what would be logical if it wasn't an American Olympic Games. But the chance to retire on American soil, I think, is just a little too alluring to try to not pass up. That's kind of the dream come true, would be retiring with a gold in L.A. But I'll take just making that team, if nothing else. I would be happy with that."

With four years standing between Crouser and his next gold medal, the veteran shot putter is focused on his training and recovery. Supplements play a role in that.

He’s been partnered with health and wellness company Thorne for several years now and spoke to Fox News Digital about the importance of ensuring that the supplements he takes to help in training and recovery are on par with the standards of competition.

"I get tested in competition and randomly get drug tested out of competition up to 30, almost 40 times a year. So, what I'm putting in my body for me is extremely important. And so I only take supplements that are third-party tested to the highest stringency," he said.

"Thorne being the highest level in terms of quality third-party testing, that for me is kind of what attracted me to them in the first place and has made our partnership so successful is that … level and commitment that they have to their products; that kind of goes hand-in-hand with the level and commitment that I have to my training and my focus, and it helps me train in my best just knowing exactly what I'm putting in my body is exactly what's on the label."