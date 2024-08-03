Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

USA's Ryan Crouser defends Olympic gold, wins third-straight shot put title

Crouser's first gold came in Rio

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Ryan Crouser remains the best shot put thrower in the world.

For the third consecutive Olympic Games, the American has taken home the shot put gold medal, with a best throw of 22.90 meters and winning by 0.75 meters.

He's the first shot put thrower to ever win three consecutive gold medals.

Ryan Crouser reacts

Ryan Crouser of Team USA reacts during the men's shot put final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Fellow American Joe Kovacs took home the silver for the second year in a row.

Crouser began his dominance in 2016, winning gold in Rio with a throw of 22.52 meters, then an Olympic record. 

He repeated five years later in Tokyo, going just a bit further, setting a new Olympic record with a throw of 23.30 meters.

Crouser currently holds the world record with a throw of 23.56 meters, which he accomplished on May 27, 2023 in Los Angeles at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix.

Ryan Crouser in action

Ryan Crouser of Team USA competes during the men's shot put final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old Portland, Oregon native was a young prodigy, as well, winning gold at the world youth championships in 2009, when he was 16 years old, launching his throw a total of 21.56 meters.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

