Rust's hat trick rallies Penguins past Senators, 8-5

Associated Press
    Pittsburgh Penguins' Matt Cullen (7) celebrates his goal with Bryan Rust (17) in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016.

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal with Ian Cole (28) in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016.

    Ottawa Senators' Derick Brassard (19) collides with Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Brassard was penalized for goaltender interference.

PITTSBURGH – Bryan Rust had his first career hat trick, Sidney Crosby added his NHL-leading 17th goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins raced by the Ottawa Senators 8-5 on Monday night.

Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel each had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh, and Matt Cullen and Justin Schultz also scored. The Penguins poured in six goals over the final 32 minutes after spotting the Senators a 4-2 lead. Matt Murray made 17 saves after coming in for an ineffective Marc-Andre Fleury in the second period.

Pittsburgh has won three straight overall and improved to 7-0-2 in its last nine against the Senators.

Matt Stone had a goal and two assists for Ottawa. Erik Karlsson, Mike Hoffman, Mark Stone and Dion Phaneuf also scored for Ottawa, which lost in regulation for just the second time in its last eight games.