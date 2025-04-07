Expand / Collapse search
Rugby

Rugby fans hold their breath as firemen rescue dangling parachutist

Firemen rushed to reach the parachutist

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
French parachutist dangles from stadium roof before rugby match Video

French parachutist dangles from stadium roof before rugby match

Emergency personnel rush to rescue a parachutist who got stuck on a stadium roof before a rugby match in France.

Fans at a European Rugby Champions Cup match in France watched as a parachutist needed to be rescued as he got stuck on top of the stadium roof on Sunday.

A video showed rescue workers in Toulouse rushing to help the dangling parachutist and the match was delayed.

French parachutist dangles

A parachutist hangs from the roof of the Stadium de Toulouse as firefighters approach, in Toulouse, France, on April 6, 2025 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (ANOUK/@ANOUKPOHLMANN/via REUTERS)

The man, who was reportedly a French soldier, was descending quickly when the right side of his parachute became stuck on the roof. He was dangling about 50 feet above the crowd that came to watch Toulouse take on the Sale Sharks.

Firemen needed a long ladder to reach the parachutist and safely rescue him. The man appeared unharmed as he was helped down. The crowd began to cheer as he reached safety.

The firemen also received a huge cheer once they were able to pull the parachute down.

PUTIN CONGRATULATES ALEX OVECHKIN AFTER BREAKING NHL RECORD

The delay lasted about 40 minutes.

"Following the incident at le Stadium de Toulouse, we would like to extend our sincere thanks to all involved at the stadium, both clubs and the emergency services for safely returning the parachutist to the ground," European Professional Club Rugby chairman Dominic McKay said in a statement on social media.

Emergency personnel rescue a parachutist

French firemen rush to rescue a parachutist. (ANOUK/@ANOUKPOHLMANN/via REUTERS)

Toulouse ended up winning the match 38-15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

