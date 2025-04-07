Putin congratulates Alex Ovechkin after breaking NHL record

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin received a congratulatory message from Russian President Vladimir Putin after breaking Wayne Gretzky’s mark for most goals scored all time.

Ovechkin was born in Moscow and played for Dynamo Moscow from 2001 to 2005 before he joined the NHL and was selected in the draft by the Capitals.

"I congratulate you on your outstanding record. You have surpassed legendary masters in the number of goals scored in National Hockey League regular-season games," Putin said in a statement through the Kremlin.

He said that breaking Gretzky’s record "has become not only your personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad."

"I wish you health, good fortune (and) fighting spirit to conquer new heights in life and in sports."

Ovechkin scored goal No. 895 in the second period against the New York Islanders. He converted the goal on a powerplay.

"I’m probably gonna need a couple more days or maybe a couple weeks to realize what does it mean to be No. 1," Ovechkin said after the game. "I’m really proud for myself. I’m really proud for my family, for all my teammates that help me to reach that milestone and for all my coaches. It’s huge. It’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable moment, and I’m happy."

He scored on Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin. It was the 183rd different goaltender he scored on during his record-breaking run.

Washington ended up falling to New York, 4-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.