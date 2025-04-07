Expand / Collapse search
Washington Capitals

Putin congratulates Alex Ovechkin after breaking NHL record

Ovechkin broke Gretzky's record for career goals

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Alex Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky to become all-time leader in NHL career goals Video

Alex Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky to become all-time leader in NHL career goals

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on Washington Capitals' star player Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record on ‘Fox Report.’

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin received a congratulatory message from Russian President Vladimir Putin after breaking Wayne Gretzky’s mark for most goals scored all time.

Ovechkin was born in Moscow and played for Dynamo Moscow from 2001 to 2005 before he joined the NHL and was selected in the draft by the Capitals.

Putin at the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

"I congratulate you on your outstanding record. You have surpassed legendary masters in the number of goals scored in National Hockey League regular-season games," Putin said in a statement through the Kremlin.

He said that breaking Gretzky’s record "has become not only your personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad."

"I wish you health, good fortune (and) fighting spirit to conquer new heights in life and in sports."

Alex Ovechkin in disbelief

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates after scoring his 895th career goal during the Islanders game in Elmont, New York, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Ovechkin scored goal No. 895 in the second period against the New York Islanders. He converted the goal on a powerplay.

"I’m probably gonna need a couple more days or maybe a couple weeks to realize what does it mean to be No. 1," Ovechkin said after the game. "I’m really proud for myself. I’m really proud for my family, for all my teammates that help me to reach that milestone and for all my coaches. It’s huge. It’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable moment, and I’m happy."

He scored on Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin. It was the 183rd different goaltender he scored on during his record-breaking run.

Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin is greeted by Wayne Gretzky during a ceremony after he scored his 895th career goal, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Washington ended up falling to New York, 4-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.