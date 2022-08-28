Expand / Collapse search
Rory McIlory wins Tour Championship, takes home record third FedEx Cup

Scottie Scheffler blew a six-shot lead heading into the final round Sunday,

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Rory McIlroy took advantage of Scottie Scheffler blowing his six-shot lead heading into the final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday, shooting four under to win a record third career FedEx Cup. 

McIlroy won by a stroke at 21-under while Scheffler's three-over round resulted in him going 20-under for the tournament. Sungjae Im tied with him at that total, but secured second place as he was also four-under on the day. 

McIlroy is the only player in PGA Tour history to have three FedEx Cup titles on his resume. He previously took it home in 2016 and 2019. 

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his birdie on the seventh green during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his birdie on the seventh green during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

McIlroy collects $18 million with the victory. 

Once down 10 strokes at East Lake Golf Club, McIlroy began to rally on Sunday after getting birdie on Hole 3. He would go on to birdie three straight from Holes 5-7, finishing his front nine at three-under. 

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. ( Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

McIlroy only went one-under on the back nine, but Scheffler, McIlroy's pairing in the final group, couldn't rebound after going two-over on his front nine. His birdie on eight helped him a bit, but he didn't use that momentum heading into the back nine, collecting all pars except for Hole 16 - a bogey. 

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 13th tee as Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks on during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 13th tee as Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks on during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

With the victory, McIlroy caps a rollercoaster of a season for himself and the PGA Tour, as both parties have shared their displeasure in LIV Golf. 

"It means an awful lot," McIlroy said about winning the FedEx Cup after his round. "I believe in the game of golf. I believe in this Tour in particular. I believe in the players on this Tour. It’s the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none. And I’ve played all over the world.

"[PGA Tour] had some hard times this year, but we’re getting through it."

McIlroy also paid homage to Scheffler, saying he "deserves at least half of this today." One of the best players in the world, Scheffler declined to play on the LIV Golf tour along with McIlroy and has also voiced his opinions on the matter. 

"He has had an unbelievable season," McIlroy said of Scheffler. "I feel sort of bad that I pipped him to the post, but he’s a hell of a competitor. He’s an even better guy. It was an honor and privilege to battle with him today and I’m sure we will have plenty more.

"He got the Masters, I got this."

Im was also making a push after going three under on the front, but a double bogey on Hole 14 ruined his chances to at least tie McIlroy and force a playoff. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.