©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Colorado Rockies

Rockies dismiss manager Bud Black amid bad start to 2025 season

Rockies lost 21-0 to Padres on Saturday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Colorado Rockies became the second team within a week to make a change in the dugout amid an abysmal start to the 2025 season.

The Rockies announced they parted ways with manager Bud Black and bench coach Mike Redmond. Third base coach Warren Schaeffer was named interim manager, while Clint Hurdle was named interim bench coach.

Bud Black looks on

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"Our play so far this season, especially coming off the last two seasons, has been unacceptable," Rockies team owner Dick Monfort said in a statement. "Our fans deserve better, and we are capable of better. While we all share responsibility in how this season has played out, these changes are necessary.

"We will use the remainder of 2025 to improve where we can on the field and to evaluate all areas of our operation to we can properly turn the page into the next chapter of Rockies Baseball."

Jake Bird walks off the mound

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jake Bird, right, walks toward the dugout as manager Bud Black, left, makes a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Giants in San Francisco, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Colorado suffered an embarrassing 21-0 loss to the San Diego Padres. The team got one back on Sunday, 9-3. It was only their seventh win of the season in 40 games. Opposing teams have had a field day against the Rockies. The team’s run differential is -128. Colorado has only scored 133 runs this season.

The Rockies have not made the playoffs since the 2018 season. It was also the last time the team finished over .500. Colorado was 61-101 last season after going 59-103 in 2023.

Black took over as manager in 2017. He was 544-690 in more than eight years at the helm.

Bud Black in the dugout

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black paces in the dugout in the first inning against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Rockies were the second team to fire their manager within the last seven days. The Pirates fired Derek Shelton earlier in the week.

