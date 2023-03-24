Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Orioles
Published

Remains found in container identified as 75-year-old Baltimore Orioles stadium usher, police say

Versey Spell worked as a long-time Orioles game day usher

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Baltimore have identified human remains found in a container nearby a vacant church earlier this month as Baltimore Orioles employee Versey Spell, who was reported missing last year. 

The 75-year-old game day usher at Oriole Park at Camden Yards was first reported missing on Oct. 19, the Baltimore Police Department said in a press release at the time. Her last known location was her home in the 3900 block of Berrington Road in Northwest Baltimore. 

The Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays line up for the national anthem on Opening Day at Camden Yards on April 9, 2010 in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays line up for the national anthem on Opening Day at Camden Yards on April 9, 2010 in Baltimore. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

On March 7, police were called to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they discovered a "black container containing possible human remains," just a few blocks away from Spell’s apartment. 

The remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office the following day, and the cause of death was ruled a homicide. 

On Tuesday, police confirmed the remains discovered were Spell. 

"Homicide detectives are actively investigating this murder," the statement read. 

Baltimore Police identified human remains found in a container in Baltimore earlier this month as 75-year-old Versey Spell, who was first reported missing in Oct. 2022.

Baltimore Police identified human remains found in a container in Baltimore earlier this month as 75-year-old Versey Spell, who was first reported missing in Oct. 2022. (Baltimore Police Department )

The Orioles released a statement sending their "heartfelt condolences" to Spell’s family and friends. 

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of long-time Orioles usher, Versey Spell," the statement read, via The Baltimore Sun. "Our Orioles family sends heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. We will miss her warm welcomes at the ballpark."

A general view of left field during Opening Day between the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers at Opening Day at Camden Yards in April 2022 in Baltimore.

A general view of left field during Opening Day between the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers at Opening Day at Camden Yards in April 2022 in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CBS Baltimore reported earlier this month that Spell’s family stated the doors to her home were forced open, and an unknown woman was found in her bed. They also noted that while Spell was not found in the home, some of her personal belongings, including her cane and walker were still inside. 

However, her glasses and some other personal belongings were reportedly found outside the home.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.