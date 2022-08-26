Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Reds
Published

Reds' Jake Fraley gets into heated confrontation with fan during Phillies four-game sweep

Fraley was 0-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's loss

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Phillies closed out a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 4-0 victory on Thursday night, but tempers flared well before the night ended with outfielder Jake Fraley getting into a heated confrontation with a fan. 

A video circulating on social media showed Fraley, 27, angrily approaching a fan at Citizens Bank Park during the fourth inning. 

Jake Fraley, #27 of the Cincinnati Reds, bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 22, 2022 in Philadelphia. 

Jake Fraley, #27 of the Cincinnati Reds, bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 22, 2022 in Philadelphia.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

METS FAN KNOCKS OUT BRAVES SUPPORTER IN FIGHT DURING GAME AT CITI FIELD

It was unclear what the dispute was over, but the man in the stands could be heard saying "you got the wrong guy" before Fraley shouted "tell him to shut the f--- up." 

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE 

Jake Fraley, #27 of the Cincinnati Reds, bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 22, 2022 in Philadelphia. The Phillies defeated the Reds 4-1. 

Jake Fraley, #27 of the Cincinnati Reds, bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 22, 2022 in Philadelphia. The Phillies defeated the Reds 4-1.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, multiple fans where then escorted out of the ballpark as a result of the argument. 

Fraley is in his first season with the Reds after being acquired by the team in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in March. 

Jake Fraley, #27 of the Cincinnati Reds, bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 22, 2022 in Philadelphia. 

Jake Fraley, #27 of the Cincinnati Reds, bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 22, 2022 in Philadelphia.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He went 0-4 with two strikeouts in the Reds brutal loss on Thursday. Cincinnati now heads to Washington, D.C., to begin a three-game set against the Nationals.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com