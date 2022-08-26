Reds' Jake Fraley gets into heated confrontation with fan during Phillies four-game sweep

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Phillies closed out a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 4-0 victory on Thursday night, but tempers flared well before the night ended with outfielder Jake Fraley getting into a heated confrontation with a fan.

A video circulating on social media showed Fraley, 27, angrily approaching a fan at Citizens Bank Park during the fourth inning.

It was unclear what the dispute was over, but the man in the stands could be heard saying "you got the wrong guy" before Fraley shouted "tell him to shut the f--- up."

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, multiple fans where then escorted out of the ballpark as a result of the argument.

Fraley is in his first season with the Reds after being acquired by the team in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in March.

He went 0-4 with two strikeouts in the Reds brutal loss on Thursday. Cincinnati now heads to Washington, D.C., to begin a three-game set against the Nationals.