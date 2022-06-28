Expand / Collapse search
Angels-Mariners brawl: MLB suspends 12 over massive weekend fight

The suspensions started for some on Monday night

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Major League Baseball handed out a plethora of suspensions to Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners players on Monday following their weekend brawl.

In all, a combined 12 members of the Angels and Mariners received suspensions and undisclosed fines. A translator for the Angels was also among those who received discipline.

Jun 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA;  The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners cleared the benched during a brawl in the second inning at Angel Stadium.

The Angels members who were suspended include interim manager Phil Nevin (10 games), third baseman Anthony Rendon (5 games), pitcher Andrew Wantz (5 games), assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti (5 games), pitcher Ryan Tepera (3 games), Raisel Iglesias (2 games), bench coach Ray Montgomery (2 games), interpreter Manny Del Campo (2 games), catching coach Bill Haselman (1 game).

Rendon will begin his suspension once he is off the injured list. He is out for the season with a wrist injury. For now, he is banned from the Angels bench for seven games.

The Mariners members who were suspended include outfielder Jesse Winker (7 games), shortstop J.P. Crawford (5 games) and outfielder Julio Rodriguez (2 games).

MARINERS, ANGELS PERSONNEL DIFFER ON WHAT SPARKED BRAWL

Several members of the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels scuffle after Mariners' Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. 

Unless appealed, suspensions began Monday night with the Mariners hosting the Baltimore Orioles and the Angels hosting the Chicago White Sox. Nevin’s suspension began Monday with Montgomery stepping in for him. Montgomery and Haselman will start their suspensions once Chiti’s ban is over.

The brawl started when Wantz hit Winker with a pitch in the leg Sunday. After Winker was hit, video showed Winker and Rendon getting into it. Rendon shoved Winker in the face with his left hand while a cast was on his right.

Punches were being thrown by players from both sides. Players and coaches were being pulled off each other while others were squaring up looking for more tussling. While cooler heads were thought to have prevailed for a few moments, players from both sides began to push and shove each other again.

Winker would throw up the double-middle-finger salute to Angels fans as he walked back to his own dugout. Iglesias was among those who were ejected as well. 

Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford, left, and several members of the Los Angeles Angels scuffle after Mariners' Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. 

Before he left the dugout, Iglesias made sure to launch sunflower seeds onto the field.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business.