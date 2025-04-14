Reds great Tommy Helms dead at 83

Tommy Helms, a two-time MLB All-Star and the 1966 National League Rookie of the Year, has died, the Cincinnati Reds announced on Sunday. He was 83.

Helms debuted for the Reds in 1964 but did not play full time until 1966. He spent eight years with Cincinnati and also played for the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox before he stepped away from the majors following the 1977 season.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Reds Hall of Fame second baseman Tommy Helms," the team announced. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

Both of Helms’ All-Star seasons came when he was with the Reds.

In 1967, he batted .275 with 136 hits in 497 at-bats and drove in 35 runs. He also had four triples, which were a career-high for him at the time. Helms followed that up with a .288 batting average, 47 RBI and 28 doubles. He earned MVP votes in 1968.

Helms won a Gold Glove as a second baseman in 1970 and 1971 before he joined the Astros.

Helms hit .269 with 34 home runs, 477 RBI and 223 doubles in 14 seasons. In his post-career, he briefly managed the Reds in the 1988 and 1989 seasons. He was 28-26 in those two partial seasons.

He was inducted into the Reds’ Hall of Fame in 1979.

Wes Helms, Tommy’s nephew, played 13 seasons in the big leagues. He appeared for the Florida Marlins, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies.