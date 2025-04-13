Astros fan rips foul ball out of Angels star Mike Trout's glove in bizarre scene

Another fan-player controversy involving a foul ball found its way to the MLB stage on Saturday night, this time involving Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and a Houston Astros patron.

Yanier Diaz of Houston skied a ball down the right field line, and Trout began tracking it all the way toward the edge of the seats.

That’s when he jumped to catch the ball only to have it ripped out by Astros fan Jared Whalen out of his glove.

MLB fans on social media immediately compared the situation to the 2024 World Series when New York Yankees fans took the ball, and glove, off Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts’ hand, causing their ejection. Those fans also got an indefinite ban from all 30 big league ballparks.

However, there’s a key difference in this situation because Whalen was in his right to grab the ball due to it being in foul territory. He never reached over the border to make the catch a la Steve Bartman on that fateful day at Wrigley Field.

Whalen spoke to The Athletic after the game, saying he was simply defending his son as the ball was headed in his direction.

"I just didn’t know what was going on," he said. "I didn’t realize it was a play. It was coming at my son’s face. I just reached out."

Trout appeared like he was going to make a tremendous foul-ground play, and he was heated when an umpire simply called it a foul ball.

Security came down to address Whalen, but he wasn’t ejected from the game. Instead, he and his son were moved to different seats.

Then, after the Angels’ 4-1 victory over the Astros, Trout met with Whalen and his son in the Daikin Park tunnel. Trout was heard telling Whalen that he appreciated his reaction, and Whalen said he meant no ill will toward the Angels outfielder. He even offered the ball back to Trout.

Trout, giving Whalen’s son a signed bat, signed the foul ball his father caught.

Trout went 1-for-4 with two RBI in the win, while fellow outfielder Taylor Ward went 2-for-5 with a homer. Nolan Schanuel also put one out in the victory.

